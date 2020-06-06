INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Police Inspector Found Dead in Car Under Mysterious Circumstances

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

During inquiry, it was found that the car was parked in front of a shop in Rampura around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
Share this:

A Delhi Police inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car in Keshav Puram area here on Saturday, police said. Inspector Vishal Khanwalkar, 45, was a 1998-batch officer. He was posted at Delhi Police's Special Cell, they said.

At 4.20 pm, police received information regarding an unconscious person lying in a car at Rampura main road in Keshav Puram, following which a team rushed to the spot, they said. Police took the officer to BJRM hospital where he was declared dead.

During inquiry, it was found that the car was parked in front of a shop in Rampura around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

Khanwalkar's family has been informed and further investigation is in progress, police added.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading