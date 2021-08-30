Delhi Police Issue Challans To 1,100 People on Aug 29 for Not Wearing Mask

The Delhi Police Sunday issued 1,100 challans to people for not wearing a mask, according to official data. The data provided by the Delhi Police showed a total of 1,225 challans were issued Sunday of which 76 were for violating social distancing norms, eight for spitting and 41 for consumption of liquor at a public place, and chewing pan, gutkha, and tobacco.

A total of 2,38,721 people were prosecuted for not wearing a mask in the national capital during the lockdown from April 19 to August 29.

In the same period of time, police penalised 28,734 people for violating social distancing norms, 1,463 for large public gatherings or congregations, 1,482 for spitting and 1,509 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, and tobacco, the data showed.

A total of 2,71,909 challans were issued from April 19 to August 29, according to the data.

