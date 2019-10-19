Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Half Marathon

New Delhi: The Delhi police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathan on Sunday, officials said.

All the runs, except the 10 kilometre, shall be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will also end there. The 10-km run will start from the Jai Singh Road and will finish at JLN Stadium, the officials said.

The entry for all to the stadium will be through gate numbers 5, 8 and 14 only, while the entry for all to participants for the 10-km run at Jai Singh Road will be through Ashok Road only, police said.

All invitees, participants and spectators intending to go to JLN stadium and Jai Singh Road shall reach before 4 am. Restrictions on traffic shall be imposed after 5 am and will stay in force till 12 noon.

There is very limited parking available for the event, for which different labels have been given by the organisers.

The participants can park their vehicles at the parking places as per the labels, including Barapullah parking, Sunehri Pullah parking, Dayal singh College parking, near the India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Inside Scope Complex, inside gate number 5, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium (VIP Parking).

Motorists are advised for their own convenience to avoid Bhisham Pitahmah Marg, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Lodi Road, Red Cross Road, Mathura Road, Parliament Street, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Ashoka Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, C-Hexagon, India Gate, Janpath, Rajpath and Windsor Place.

Traffic will not be allowed on Lodhi Road from 6 am till the event is over.

Candidates appearing for the UPSC examination from north Delhi are advised to take Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan Mata Mandir, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Talkatora Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, 11 Murti, Teen Murti and then reach Shahjahan Road via Akbar Road onwards.

While candidates from East, North East, South East, Noida and Ghaziabad are advised to take Barapulla elevated road from Sarai Kale Khan, INA, AIIMS, Aurobindo Marg towards New Delhi, Prithviraj Road and reach Shahjahan Road.

Traffic will not be permitted on route of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon from 5 am to 9 am.

