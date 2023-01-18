Commuters and office-goers have been facing inconvenience on the roads of Delhi-NCR, mainly due to dress rehearsal and preparations for Republic Day. Apart from that, Delhiites have been complaining of clogged roads due to the Ashram Flyover being closed from both pathways since January 1.

With Republic Day just one week away, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters to follow. The advisory includes several routes that will remain diverted on January 18, 20 and 21 from 10:15 am till 12:30 pm.

Routes Where Traffic Restrictions Will be Imposed:

Kartyavyapath-Rafi Marg crossing

Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing

Kartavyapath-Mansingh Road Crossing

Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon

Traffic AdvisoryIn view of #RepublicDay Parade rehearsals on Jan 18th, 20th and 21st, traffic restrictions will be effective on Kartavyapath from 10:15 AM to 12:30 PM. Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/LhXNxkHbAN — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, commuters faced traffic hassles as roads in and around Lutyens’ Delhi remained clogged on Tuesday morning, with officials attributing it to dress rehearsal and preparations for Republic Day.

Traffic congestion was reported from areas such as Sansad Marg, Mandi House, ITO and Kartavya Path where the rehearsals are being conducted. Other stretches — Akbar Road, Kamraj road, Rajaji Marg, Safdarjung Road leading to Central Delhi also remained clogged.

Various roundabouts in Central Delhi and the road towards Le Meridien was completely blocked. Commuters and office goers had little choice but to wait for more than 20 minutes at each stretch even as their vehicles crawled at a snail’s pace.

Traffic was heavy at certain junctions in and around Lutyens’ Delhi due to the dress rehearsal. Vehicular movement was affected for more than 40 minutes.

Abhishek Narang, one of the commuters said he took a detour through Ferozshah Road after seeing traffic congestion on the Ashoka road extending up to India Gate circle, a PTI report said.

“But the moment I reached the Rail bhawan roundabout, there was again traffic all around. Lot of commuters like me faced inconvenience and I got late in reaching office," he said.

