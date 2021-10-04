In light of the ongoing protests over the horrific Lakhimpur Kheri incident of violence that left nine people dead on Sunday, the Delhi police have issued a traffic advisory on Monday informing commuters about the diversion of roads.

In the traffic advisory, the police said that the NH 24 and NH 9 have been closed over farmers’ protests and asked travellers to avoid the Sarai Kale Khan route.

Besides, the police asked travellers to not take the Anand Vihar route for Ghaziabad and DND for Noida.

Apart from the afore-mentioned routes, vehicular movement has been diverted from the Noida DND border towards Chila Border due to heavy barricading by Delhi police.

The security arrangements have been starkly beefed up and the police have been asked conduct intensive checking at other UP border points.

The police on Monday registered a case of murder and rioting against the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra and 13 others after violence erupted during a farmers’ protest Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur killing nine people.

The police have invoked the sections of 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting) of the IPC over the Lakhimpur violence.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasia said four farmers and four others were killed. On Monday morning, an injured journalist succumbed to his wounds, taking the death toll to nine.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters. Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles, a UP government official said in Lucknow.

