Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk. Check Routes to Avoid

The Delhi Police has made traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony that will be held at Vijay Chowk on Friday. The ceremony will feature a special new composition 'Swarnim Vijay' to commemorate 50 years of victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi police, the traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm during which the Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general public. Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout.

Parking will be available for those wanting to see the illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and at "C" Hexagon after 7 pm, the advisory said.

No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk.

Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa 'T' Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road among others.

The advisory also said that buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, adding that the entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat Metro stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6.30 pm owing to the ceremony.

Fifteen military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions will be participating in this year's 'Beating Retreat' ceremony. Besides, there will be one band each of the Navy, the Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces. As many as 26 musical performances will enthral the spectators at the historic Vijay Chowk.

'Beating Retreat' is a centuries-old military tradition and dates back to the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset.