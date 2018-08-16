GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Almost All Roads Leading to Central Delhi to be Closed for Vajpayee's Final Journey

Before the final journey, the BJP stalwart's mortal remains will be kept at the party headquarters for people to pay their last respects.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2018, 11:54 PM IST
File photo of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The final procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place on Friday. Before the journey, his mortal remains will be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters for people to pay their last respects. Keeping in mind the movement, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for the national capital.

The following roads will be closed for general traffic since 8am on Friday:

1. Krishna Menon Marg
2. Sunehri Bagh Road
3. Tughlak Road
4. Akbar Road
5. Tees January Marg
6. Janpath from Claridges Hotel to Windsor Place
7. Man Singh Road
8. C-Hexagon from Shahjahan Road to Tilak Marg
9. Rajpath from Man Singh Road to C-Hexagon
10. Ashok Road from Windsor Place to C-Hexagon.
11. KG Marg from Feroz Shah Road to C-Hexagon
12. Copernicus Marg from Mandi House to C-Hexagon
13. Shahjahan Road
14. Zakir Hussain Marg from SBM to India Gate (C-Hexagon)
15. Tilak Marg From C-Hexagon to Tilak Bridge
16. Bhagwan Dass Road
17. Sikandara Road
18. Mathura Road from Bhairon Marg T Point to W Point
19. BSZ Marg from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate
20. IP Marg
21. DDU Marg
22. JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate
23. Ring Road from IGI Stadium T Point to Yamuna Bazar
24. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail
25. Nishad Raj Marg from Netaji Subhash Marg to Shantivan

The following corridors will be available for commuters:

North – South Access

Alternative 1: Aurobindo Marg — Safdarjung Road — Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Road and reach the destination in North Delhi and vice-versa

Alternative 2: Reach Connaught Place — Minto Road — Bhavbhuti Marg — Ajmeri Gate-Shraddhanand Marg — Lahori Gate Chowk — Naya Bazar — Peeli Kothi — SP Mukherjee Marg and then reach the destination in North Delhi and vice versa

Altemative 3: Ring Road ISBT (Kashmere Gate) — Salim Garh bypass Road (Upper Ring Road ) — IP Estate Flyover and vice versa

Alternative 4: Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna — Pushta Road — GT Road and cross over to ISBT and reach the destination in North Delhi and vice versa

East-West Corridor:

DND-NH24 — Vikas Marg — Shandara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road

Vikas Marg — T/L Ring Road —T/R to Mathura Road — Bhairon Marg towards New Delhi

Also, traffic will not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat

Also Watch

