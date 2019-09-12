Delhi Police Launches Online Interactive Kiosk at IGI Airport's T-2 Terminal

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated an online interactive kiosk on the forecourt of T-2 terminal at the IGI Airport here to provide round-the-clock police assistance to flyers.

The interactive panel aims at providing better police-related services to flyers at one place, thus doing away with the need of visiting police stations, a statement said.

At present, Delhi Police's facilitation kiosk and interactive panels are operating at AIIMS, Khan Market and Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The IGI Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. In an effort to make life simpler for the passengers and travellers, the Delhi Police has switched to e-reporting, the statement said.

The hi-tech police facilitation kiosk is manned by dedicated police facilitation officers round-the-clock for assistance.

Around 800 passengers have availed the services of the interactive panel at Terminal-3, IGI Airport so far, police said.

