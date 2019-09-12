Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Launches Online Interactive Kiosk at IGI Airport's T-2 Terminal

The interactive panel aims at providing better police-related services to flyers at one place, thus doing away with the need of visiting police stations, a statement said.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Police Launches Online Interactive Kiosk at IGI Airport's T-2 Terminal
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated an online interactive kiosk on the forecourt of T-2 terminal at the IGI Airport here to provide round-the-clock police assistance to flyers.

The interactive panel aims at providing better police-related services to flyers at one place, thus doing away with the need of visiting police stations, a statement said.

At present, Delhi Police's facilitation kiosk and interactive panels are operating at AIIMS, Khan Market and Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The IGI Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. In an effort to make life simpler for the passengers and travellers, the Delhi Police has switched to e-reporting, the statement said.

The hi-tech police facilitation kiosk is manned by dedicated police facilitation officers round-the-clock for assistance.

Around 800 passengers have availed the services of the interactive panel at Terminal-3, IGI Airport so far, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram