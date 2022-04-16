Delhi Police Launches Probe into 'Impersonation' of PMO Official

The Delhi Police has launched a probe on the basis of a complaint received about the alleged impersonation of an official posted at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana posted a screenshot of the e-mails exchanged between the impersonator and the official.

"We have received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister's Office. Matter is under investigation," he tweeted from his official Twitter handle and tagged the PMO and the Home Minister's Office (HMO).

The case pertains to an Instagram user, Kunal Merchant, who had claimed that he had received an e-mail from one Vivek Kumar, who is posted at the PMO, asking him to design a table specifically for the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Merchant posted a screenshot of his e-mail declining the offer due to his "political and ideological differences". Sources said a case has been registered and the person in question has been contacted, adding that his device will be examined.

