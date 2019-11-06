Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police vs Lawyers: HC Says No Coercive Action Against Advocates; Suspension of 2 Cops to Continue

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of the Centre's applications seeking clarification and review of the order, which said no coercive action be taken against advocates should not be applicable on the subsequent incidents.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police vs Lawyers: HC Says No Coercive Action Against Advocates; Suspension of 2 Cops to Continue
Illustration by Mir Suhail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said there is no need to clarify its November 3 order in the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex as it is self-explanatory.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of the Centre's applications seeking clarification and review of the order, which said no coercive action be taken against advocates on the subsequent incidents.

In its application, the Centre had asked the high court to clarify that the order passed on November 3 would not be applicable to incidents which happened after the November 2 clash.

The first application was filed on Tuesday after an on-duty policeman and a civilian were allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday and on Tuesday.

Another application was moved by the Centre on Wednesday seeking modification of the November 3 order by which two senior police officers connected to the clash were directed to be transferred.

The bench disposed of both applications, saying a judicial inquiry has already been initiated and the panel carrying out the probe would function uninfluenced by its observations in the November 3 order.

The detailed order is still awaited.

The hearing was held in court 1 of the chief justice which was jam packed with hundreds of lawyers leading to both doors of the room being left wide open.

Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex last Saturday, and denied access to litigants in some courts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram