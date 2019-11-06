Delhi Police vs Lawyers: HC Says No Coercive Action Against Advocates; Suspension of 2 Cops to Continue

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said there is no need to clarify its November 3 order in the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex as it is self-explanatory.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of the Centre's applications seeking clarification and review of the order, which said no coercive action be taken against advocates on the subsequent incidents.

In its application, the Centre had asked the high court to clarify that the order passed on November 3 would not be applicable to incidents which happened after the November 2 clash.

The first application was filed on Tuesday after an on-duty policeman and a civilian were allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday and on Tuesday.

Another application was moved by the Centre on Wednesday seeking modification of the November 3 order by which two senior police officers connected to the clash were directed to be transferred.

The bench disposed of both applications, saying a judicial inquiry has already been initiated and the panel carrying out the probe would function uninfluenced by its observations in the November 3 order.

The detailed order is still awaited.

The hearing was held in court 1 of the chief justice which was jam packed with hundreds of lawyers leading to both doors of the room being left wide open.

Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex last Saturday, and denied access to litigants in some courts.

