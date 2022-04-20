Delhi Police Nab Arms Supplier from Jahangirpuri After Brief Encounter; Probe Underway

The Delhi police has nabbed an alleged arms supplier from the Jahangirpuri area after a brief encounter on Wednesday. The accused was injured in the encounter, police said, adding that he is involved in over 60 criminal cases.

The police are investigating Ranjan alias Rahul, an arms supplier, and his links with previous accused Ansar and Md.Aslam, News18 has learnt. Ansar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was sent to police custody along with Aslam by the Delhi district court for the violence on Saturday evening.

Ansar was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. A Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through Jahangirpuri was pelted with stones by anti-social elements and rioters on April 16, the BJP alleged.

The ruling AAP and the BJP have been engaged in blame game over the violence and arson in Jahangirpuri. While the AAP has been alleging that main accused in the clashes belonged to the BJP, the saffron party claims they belong to the AAP.

