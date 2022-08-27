CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Police Nab Man Who Cheated Bureaucrats in 1992 on Pretext of Providing Plots in Noida
Delhi Police Nab Man Who Cheated Bureaucrats in 1992 on Pretext of Providing Plots in Noida

IANS

Last Updated: August 27, 2022, 07:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The accused was hiding in the Rohini area for a long time from where he was held. (Image: Shutterstock)

The police said that the accused, Mohan Chand Chandola, cheated people through his firm Himgiri Sahkari Awas Samiti Ltd.

A proclaimed offender who cheated people, including bureaucrats, on the pretext of providing them plots in Noida in 1992, has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The accused was hiding in the Rohini area for a long time from where he was held. In 2021, a cheating case was lodged against him with the Economic Offences Wing. He was declared proclaimed offender in this case.

In 1990, the accused incorporated a firm with his aides to cheat people on the pretext of selling plots in Noida.

“They fixed the rate at a very low price. They took advance money from many people, including some bureaucrats, for the said scheme and made them members in the accused company. But the accused did not provide plot to any of the members,” the police said.

The accused used the money to purchase land in the name of their company and later on sold them to some private builders.

first published:August 27, 2022, 07:31 IST
