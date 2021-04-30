Delhi Police Nabs Two For Selling Fire Extinguishers As Oxygen Cylinders To Kin of Covid Patients

In a shocking incident, two men were arrested from Delhi’s Dwarka for selling fire extinguishers as oxygen cylinders to kin of people who had contracted the deadly Covid-19.

The fraudulent action of the two suspects namely Ashutosh Chauhan and Ayush led to the untimely death of many Covid infected victims in Delhi, the Hindustan Times reported.

It was started when Geeta Arora hailing from Bindapur in West Delhi, began looking for an oxygen cylinder for her friend’s relative who had contracted Covid-19 and was unable to find a hospital bed.

After reaching out to a host of people, Geeta came in touch with Chauhan and Ayush, who asked her to visit the nearby Uttam Nagar metro station to collect the oxygen cylinder on Monday night.

The perpetrators handed over to Getta at the cost of ₹10,000. The same night, she handed over the cylinder to the patient’s family in Noida. However, the scam only came to the fore when the patient’s family went to get the cylinder filled on Tuesday morning and realized that it was a fire extinguisher.

Upon this revelation, Geeta charged the suspects but they blatantly refused to return the money. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Covid victim from Noida breathed her last.

Following the patient’s death, Getta pursued the fraudsters yet again but could not catch them. Finally, Geeta decided to lodge a complaint at the Uttam Nagar police station.

Upon investigation, it was further revealed that another Covid-19 victim had also died as a result of a delay in getting the oxygen cylinder.

“Had we not been cheated, my brother-in-law could have survived,” alleged the relative of a 32-year-old patient, Narender.

Santosh Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) said that the suspects Ashutosh Chauhan and Ayush were rendered jobless during the pandemic and in order to make quick money they passed off fire extinguishers as oxygen cylinders.

After local inquiry, the suspects were finally nabbed and booked under cheating and criminal conspiracy. Four fire extinguishers were also recovered from them.

