Bike-borne Men Attack Delhi Cop Near Vijay Ghat, Police Suspect Robbery Case
The officer was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he is undergoing treatment. He was operated and is now said to be out of danger.
(Representative image/Reuters)
New Delhi: An officer of the Delhi Police was shot at allegedly by two men on their bike near Vijay Ghat in Delhi, police said Friday.
Assistant Sub Inspector Bedi Ram (50), who is posted at Nizamuddin police station, was heading home after his duty on Thursday night when he was attacked by the men, who were yet to identified.
On his way home, when Bedi Ram reached the underpass behind Vijay Ghat, two men who were apparently chasing him stopped his vehicle and shot at him. He was shot at in the left side of his lower abdomen.
Soon, the two men fled from the spot, Harendra Kumar Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said.
The officer was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he is undergoing treatment. He was operated and is now said to be out of danger, Singh said.
Whether the officer was robbed of his valuables will be clear only after he gives a statement to police, he added.
A case has been registered at Kotwali police station and the matter is being probed, the officer said.
Prima facie it appears to be a case of robbery. However, police are probing all angles since they suspect it be a case of personal enmity or rivalry, he said.
The area where the incident took place is secluded, not frequented by many and no footage of the incident has been found from CCTV cameras installed in the area, he added.
