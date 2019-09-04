Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Personnel Will Have to Pay Twice Penalty for Traffic Violation

In July, Parliament had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. As the Delhi government has not notified the new rules, traffic police personnel have been issuing court challans for traffic violations.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 10:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Police Personnel Will Have to Pay Twice Penalty for Traffic Violation
Image for representation only. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel will have to pay twice the penalty if they violate traffic rules in the national capital, according to an official order.

Joint Commissioner (traffic) Meenu Choudhary on Tuesday issued an order citing the new law which states "any authority that is empowered to enforce the provision of this Act, if such authority commits an offence...shall be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence..."

"Therefore, all DCPs/Units are directed to brief and sensitise the staff working under their operational control accordingly to follow traffic rules and regulations in true letter and spirit whether they are riding or driving police vehicles or their own private vehicles," Choudhary said in the order.

In July, Parliament had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The new law seeks to tighten traffic regulations and impose steep penalties for violations of the traffic rules.

As the Delhi government has not notified the new rules, traffic police personnel have been issuing court challans for traffic violations.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said states do not have any discretion in the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act but the city government was studying how the other states were, saying they would "not implement the new law".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram