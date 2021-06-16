Delhi Police Probe in 2020 JNU Violence Hits Roadblock, Google Denies Disclosing Chats Without Court Order: Report

Google, in its reply to Delhi Police with regards the 2020 JNU violence, has stated that chat details of individuals can only be provided after police sent them a Letter Rogatory under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

According to an exclusive report by The Indian Express, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had written to Google seeking information about 33 members of two WhatsApp groups following the violence at JNU.

On January 5 last year, around 100 masked persons armed with sticks and rods had gone on a rampage inside the university for around four hours, leaving 36 students, teachers, and staff injured. An FIR was registered and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch. No arrest has been made so far.

Police had written to WhatsApp and Google, asking for details of messages, photos and videos shared by the 33 students and members of the two WhatsApp groups — ‘Unity Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued show cause notices to JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and another student for a protest they held in 2018, calling it an act of “indiscipline and misconduct".

Reacting to the notice, Ghosh said despite the closure of several administrative offices owing to the Covid pandemic, the varsity"s chief proctor"s office “has been regularly functioning to intimidate and punish students".

The notice issued to Ghosh on June 11 said she had “been found involved in disruption" of the Board of Studies (BOS) meeting on December 5.

When asked why the notices were issued nearly three years after the protest, he said, “They (students) had blocked the university over the issue of fee hike for a long time and then there were intermittent disturbances. In 2020, the pandemic situation started. We have begun the process now".

The notice read, “This kind of activity dangerous in nature and falls under Item Category of the Statute 25 of the Statutes of the University which states — All acts of violence and all forms of coercion such as gheraos, sit-ins or any variation of the same which disrupts the normal academic and administrative functioning of the university and or any act which incites or leads to violence".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here