Delhi Police Probing Death Threats to Gambhir by ISIS-Kashmir: Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said that the police is examining the death threat given to Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir by ISIS-Kashmir and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Asthana’s comments came during an event at the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) premises here.

Earlier in the day, former cricketer Gambhir filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, alleging that he and his family have received death threats from ISIS-Kashmir. “We have received an email from ISIS-Kashmir on the official ID of MP Gautam Gambhir on November 23 at 9.32 p.m.," read the complaint filed by Gambhir’s private secretary. The police chief said that the security arrangements outside the Delhi MP’s residence have been tightened.

The mail, accessed by IANS, read: “We are going to kill you and your family." The 40-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been extremely vocal about several issues including terrorism in Kashmir.

Earlier in December 2019 as well, Gambhir had approached the Delhi Police alleging death threats to him and his family from an international number. He had then urged the police to lodge a case and ensure the safety and security of his family.

Apart from Gambhir, senior journalist Aditya Raj Kaul was also sent a similar threat.

“Last night I received back to back threat emails from ‘ISIS Kashmir’ saying they will behead and kill me for my reportage on terrorism," Kaul wrote on Twitter, sharing the screenshots of the threat emails that read: “You have written a lot against us, now we are going to send you on a long journey soon. Come to Srinagar sometime."

