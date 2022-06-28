Delhi Police Produces Mohammed Zubair Before Court Over Objectionable Tweet

Delhi police on Tuesday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. The police produced Zubair before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria on the expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.

The court is likely to begin hearing a police plea for Zubair’s custody for five more days.

A day after he was affrested, officials said that his “objectionable tweet of 2018 led to a Twitter storm with hate speeches, detrimental to communal harmony”. “In such cases, finding the gadget used to post such tweets and the intention behind posting such a tweet is important. During questioning, he has been evasive on both the fronts. We found out that his phone was formatted. His evasiveness formed the grounds for his arrest,” said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations).

Earlier this month, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the DCP said.

However, he was arrested in connection with one of his tweets that had a questionable image with a purpose to deliberately insult the god of a particular religion, he said. Police said the case was registered on the complaint of a Twitter user who accused Zubair of hurting religious sentiments.

