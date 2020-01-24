Delhi Police Question Ex-Congress MLA, 3 Others in Connection With Violence During Anti-CAA Stir
According to Delhi Police, 102 people have been arrested in connection with the violence during anti-CAA protests in the city last month.
Protests at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Delhi police on Friday questioned former Congress MLA from Okhla Asif Mohammad, local leader Ashu Khan and a Jamia Millia Islamia student in connection with violence in the area during anti-citizenship law protest last month.
They were questioned at the crime branch office in Chanakyapuri for over six hours, police said, adding that their statements are being verified.
The mobile phones of Mohammad and Khan have been seized.
According to police, 102 people have been arrested in connection with the violence last month.
On Friday, a 26-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the violent anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia last month. The accused has been identified as Furkan, a resident of Batla House in Jamia Nagar, police said.
Furkan's identity and his presence at the scene of crime have been established through video evidence, a senior police officer said.
Furkan's father Muhammad Naim said police took his son on the basis of the CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container but it was not known whether there was water or petrol in it.
"Police took my son on Thursday around 6.30 pm on the basis of CCTV footage. Police said they saw he was carrying a container on the day of the incident," Naim said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nancy Drew to Die on 90th Anniversary, but Hardy Boys Will Solve the Murder. Wait, What?
- Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Delivers A Pitch-perfect Performance
- Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme
- Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitor Detects Another Undiagnosed AFib Case