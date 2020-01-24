Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Police Question Ex-Congress MLA, 3 Others in Connection With Violence During Anti-CAA Stir

According to Delhi Police, 102 people have been arrested in connection with the violence during anti-CAA protests in the city last month.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 11:21 PM IST
Protests at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Delhi police on Friday questioned former Congress MLA from Okhla Asif Mohammad, local leader Ashu Khan and a Jamia Millia Islamia student in connection with violence in the area during anti-citizenship law protest last month.

They were questioned at the crime branch office in Chanakyapuri for over six hours, police said, adding that their statements are being verified.

The mobile phones of Mohammad and Khan have been seized.

According to police, 102 people have been arrested in connection with the violence last month.

On Friday, a 26-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the violent anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia last month. The accused has been identified as Furkan, a resident of Batla House in Jamia Nagar, police said.

Furkan's identity and his presence at the scene of crime have been established through video evidence, a senior police officer said.

Furkan's father Muhammad Naim said police took his son on the basis of the CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container but it was not known whether there was water or petrol in it.

"Police took my son on Thursday around 6.30 pm on the basis of CCTV footage. Police said they saw he was carrying a container on the day of the incident," Naim said.

