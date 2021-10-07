Delhi Police Reaches in 4 Minutes, Save Man Trying To Kill Himself

Timely intervention by two Delhi policemen saved the life of an e-rickshaw driver who attempted suicide worrying over financial problems in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

The man’s mother spotted her son attempting suicide and informed police who reached the spot within four minutes, they said.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Ramdas and Head Constable Mahender Singh rushed inside the woman’s house. They broke open the room’s door that was locked from inside and found the man.

After saving him, the policemen asked him why he was taking such an extreme step.

The man said his family is facing financial crisis and his mother wanted to sell his e-rickshaw to make both ends meet, a senior police officer said.

