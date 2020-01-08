Delhi Police Received Vital Clues about Masked Attackers, May Crack JNU Case Soon: Govt Sources
At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence in the university. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre here and discharged on Monday.
Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around campus, at JNU, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Police has got vital clues about the identities of masked men who attacked students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here and is on the verge of cracking the case, government sources said.
Police personnel are on "extra alert" on Wednesday following the mobilisationof students and teachers on the university campus, they said.
Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.
