Delhi Police Receives 11 Complaints in Connection with January 5 Violence on JNU Campus

Heavy Police force continued to be deployed at JNU after a mob of masked young men stormed the varsity campus in south Delhi on Sunday, police said.

PTI

January 8, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
Delhi Police Receives 11 Complaints in Connection with January 5 Violence on JNU Campus
Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around campus, at JNU, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The police have received 11 complaints, including one lodged by a professor in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Wednesday.

Heavy Police force continued to be deployed at JNU after a mob of masked young men stormed the varsity campus in south Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The police have received 11 complaints in connections with the incident on January 5. Out of these, one complaint has been lodged by a professor while the other complaints have been lodged by the students, they said.

The 11 complaints received in connection with the violence at the varsity on Sunday, will be transferred to Crime branch, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said the present situation in JNU is in control. "At the request of JNU administration, the police presence will continue," he said.

Policemen in civil clothes will be inside the JNU campus while personnel in uniform will remain outside the campus, he said.

Teams of both the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory have visited the campus to collect evidence. Videos are also being scrutinised, they said.

An appeal has already been made to public to share information and video clips of the incident, police added.

On Sunday, a mob of masked young men stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel.

