Delhi Police Restructures Crime Branch Into 7 Verticals For More Effective Handling Of Case

New Delhi, Dec 29: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Wednesday issued an order re-structuring the crime branch unit into seven verticals to ensure that focused attention is given to the crimes that can create “sensation" across the country. Citing that Delhi Police needs to be better equipped to prevent, detect, control and prosecute such crimes and criminals in the city, Asthana in his order stated that certain specialised crimes which are classified as street crime, property offences, robbery, snatching, dacoity, cyber-crime, narcotics, extortion and human trafficking require a closer watch and surveillance over the criminals involved.

“Cases which require special attention are referred to from Central govt, ministries, courts and the state govt are also marked to Crime branch for investigation. These cases are often complicated and require diligent and sensitive handling," the order said. In the order, Asthana mentioned that it is felt that the allocation of work to various units of crime should be assigned on the basis of "specific subjects" falling under certain verticals, so that focused attention can be given to those crimes which have the propensity to create sensation in India. Vertical re-distribution of work in crime branch would streamline the working of the unit and enhance its operational capability to rise up to the challenges posed by the complex nature of crime in Delhi," the order said.

Detailing the overall revised structure of the crime branch, Asthana said that in the senior formation of the crime branch, three Additional Commissioners of Police (Crime) will work under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) who, in turn, will report to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime). The work and responsibilities of all DCsP (Crime) and Assistant Commissioners of Police of sections shall report to their respective Additional Commissioners of Police (Crime) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (Crime), the order specified. An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of a particular department along with three inspectors and their respective field teams, it said. The work has been divided under seven verticals which will be looked after by DCP (Narcotics & Cyber), DCP headquarters, DCP Crime Record Officer (CRO), DCP Crime -1 will look after Anti-Robbery and Anti-Snatching Cell, DCP Crime-2 will look after anti-gang sSquad (AGS), DCP Crime -3 will look after interstate cell (ISC) and DCP Crime-4 will look after Anti Extorted Cell (AEC) and Anti Kidnapping Squad (AKS) ccording to the order, among these seven verticals, the objective of the newly created anti-gang squad will be to gather intelligence, build up record and neutralise these gangs which are mostly active in Outer North, Outer, Rohini, Najafgarh and rural belts of Southwest and west districts in Delhi while the Anti Extortion Cell and Anti Kidnapping Squad needs special attention. This vertical shall identify gangs and gangsters involved in extortion and "demanding protection money" and to neutralise their activities Field team under each inspector will comprise two SIs, 5 ASIs, 10 HCs and 5 constables, it added.

