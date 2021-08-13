Delhi Police Reviews Independence Day Security Arrangement at High-level Meeting

A high-level meeting of senior officers from Delhi Police and other security agencies was held at the Red Fort on Friday morning to review the preparedness for Independence Day. In the meeting, the officers of Delhi Police and other security agencies discussed the precautionary measures being taken to curb any untoward incident in Red Fort or in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

The meeting was called after intelligence agencies forwarded inputs that miscreants would try to infiltrate into the Red Fort security on August 15.

According to reports, more than 250 commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) will be deployed along with snipers on high-rise buildings near the Red Fort to keep an eagle eye on every movement in the periphery.

A Delhi Police officer attending the meeting said, “The NSG commandos have been given directives to react quickly on seeing any suspicious movement in and around the Red Fort.”

Delhi Police and other security agencies have received inputs that people associated with Khalistani movement and other anti-social groups wearing Delhi Police uniforms would try to hoist their flags in the Red Fort.

Delhi Police has deployed extra forces in the state and national government buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

The intelligence agencies have also alerted the Delhi Police that mischief-makers would use various tool kits to motivate people to create nuisances in Delhi, especially in the area near the Red Fort.

Delhi Police has also issued directives on following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while entering the Red Fort premises. “People not wearing masks and not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will not be allowed into the Red Fort,” reads a directive issued by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has sealed its borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Extra forces and barricades have been formed in all entry and exit points of the state. “Police forces deployed in border duty have been asked to check each and every vehicle thoroughly prior to giving them an entry into the state. The officials have been asked to verify the identity of travellers too,” said a Delhi Police official.

