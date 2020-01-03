Delhi Police Say Looking for Common Link, Hidden Agenda behind All Anti-CAA Protests in City
The crime branch is investigating 10 cases registered at Seelampur, Jafrabad, Nand Nagri, Seemapuri, Daryaganj and New Friends Colony in connection with the violence, an official said.
File photo: A protester holds the national flag at a demonstration against the CAA at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Police's crime branch is probing if there's a common link to all violent protests against the new citizenship law and if they were orchestrated with a "hidden agenda", a senior official said on Friday.
The crime branch is investigating 10 cases in total in connection with the violence, the official said.
Of the 10 cases, two each were registered at Dayalpur and Jamia Nagar police stations. One each was registered at Seelampur, Jafrabad, Nand Nagri, Seemapuri, Daryaganj and New Friends Colony.
"We will be looking for a common link between all the cases and also ascertain if these protests were orchestrated with a hidden agenda" the police official said.
