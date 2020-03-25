Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Police Say Proactively Engaging with E-commerce Portals for Delivery of Essential Goods

The police also held a meeting with e-commerce website representatives in the regard where they shared the problems faced by them in movement of essential goods.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters)

New Delhi: To facilitate the smooth movement of essential goods, Delhi Police on Wednesday said they are proactively engaging with e-commerce portals for "seamless delivery" of essential commodities to residents of the national capital.

The move comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the novel coronavirus.

Police also held a meeting with e-commerce website representatives in the regard where they shared the problems faced by them in movement of essential goods.

"We have set up a platform for e-commerce websites where they can share with us difficulties faced by them, so we can solve them," said Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa, adding curfew passes have been issued to them and police have assured the delivery agents associated with e-commerce of ensuring smooth movement of essential goods.

Besides patrolling the streets, police said they are also assisting local stores in ensuring social distancing with customers.

