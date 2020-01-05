Delhi Police Say They Tried to Resolve Argument, Deny They Tried to Evict Shaheen Bagh Protestors
An official added there's no truth in rumours that police went there to evict the protestors, who are very much at the protest-site and carrying out there agitation.
File photo of protesters gathering in Shaheen Bagh. (Photo credit: Ahona Sengupta)
New Delhi: Amid reports that security personnel were trying to evict anti-citizenship law protesters from Shaheen Bagh, police on Sunday clarified that they had gone to the area to resolve an argument which had ensued between a group of protesters and shopkeepers.
Police said they regularly visit the area to ensure that law and order is maintained.
They said they were informed by one of the shopkeepers on Sunday that some protesters were not allowing them to open their showrooms. On reaching the spot, police found that an argument had ensued between a few protestors and the showroom owner over the issue.
"We tried to pacify them to ensure that law and order remain under control in the area and that no untoward incident occurs," a senior police official said.
After the dispute was resolved, the shopkeeper opened his showroom and later the barricades were again put in place, he said.
The official added there's no truth in rumours that police went there to evict the protestors, who are very much at the protest-site and carrying out there agitation.
Owais Sultan Khan, who claimed to be a social activist, alleged that Delhi police and CRPF personnel removed the barricades local residents had put there to keep the protest organised.
Later, he said the situation was under control and peaceful protest was continuing. The protestors, including women, have been camping in the area for over 20 days.
Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest site for those who oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. PTI AMP VIT
