Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Say They Tried to Resolve Argument, Deny They Tried to Evict Shaheen Bagh Protestors

An official added there's no truth in rumours that police went there to evict the protestors, who are very much at the protest-site and carrying out there agitation.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 9:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police Say They Tried to Resolve Argument, Deny They Tried to Evict Shaheen Bagh Protestors
File photo of protesters gathering in Shaheen Bagh. (Photo credit: Ahona Sengupta)

New Delhi: Amid reports that security personnel were trying to evict anti-citizenship law protesters from Shaheen Bagh, police on Sunday clarified that they had gone to the area to resolve an argument which had ensued between a group of protesters and shopkeepers.

Police said they regularly visit the area to ensure that law and order is maintained.

They said they were informed by one of the shopkeepers on Sunday that some protesters were not allowing them to open their showrooms. On reaching the spot, police found that an argument had ensued between a few protestors and the showroom owner over the issue.

"We tried to pacify them to ensure that law and order remain under control in the area and that no untoward incident occurs," a senior police official said.

After the dispute was resolved, the shopkeeper opened his showroom and later the barricades were again put in place, he said.

The official added there's no truth in rumours that police went there to evict the protestors, who are very much at the protest-site and carrying out there agitation.

Owais Sultan Khan, who claimed to be a social activist, alleged that Delhi police and CRPF personnel removed the barricades local residents had put there to keep the protest organised.

Later, he said the situation was under control and peaceful protest was continuing. The protestors, including women, have been camping in the area for over 20 days.

Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest site for those who oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. PTI AMP VIT

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram