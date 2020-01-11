37 JNU Students from WhatsApp Group Created During Campus Violence Identified by Cops: Sources
Those identified are students who were in favour of the semester registration process and wanted to enrol themselves, the sources said.
Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around campus, at JNU, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have identified 37 students from a WhatsApp group created during the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, sources said. They said the identified do not belong to any organisation — Left or Right.
On Friday, the police said the WhatsApp group, 'Unity Against Left', believed to have been created while the violence escalated on the JNU campus, was under the scanner.
