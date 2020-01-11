Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

37 JNU Students from WhatsApp Group Created During Campus Violence Identified by Cops: Sources

Those identified are students who were in favour of the semester registration process and wanted to enrol themselves, the sources said.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
37 JNU Students from WhatsApp Group Created During Campus Violence Identified by Cops: Sources
Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around campus, at JNU, New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have identified 37 students from a WhatsApp group created during the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, sources said. They said the identified do not belong to any organisation — Left or Right.

Those identified are students who were in favour of the semester registration process and wanted to enroll themselves, added the sources.

On Friday, the police said the WhatsApp group, 'Unity Against Left', believed to have been created while the violence escalated on the JNU campus, was under the scanner.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram