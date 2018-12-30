English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Police Seek Nepal Embassy, NGOs' Help in Missing Case of 8 Women and Minor from Shelter Home
Eight women and a minor were reported missing from the shelter home in Shahdara in the first week of December. The Delhi Commission For Women had alleged foul play in the incident and the Delhi government suspended two senior officials in the case.
Image for representational purpose. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Delhi Police has sought the assistance of the Nepal Embassy and the NGOs of Nepalese origin in the case of disappearance of eight women and a minor from a Shahdara shelter home earlier this month.
Eight women and a minor were reported missing from the shelter home in Shahdara in the first week of December. The Delhi Commission For Women had alleged foul play in the incident and the Delhi government suspended two senior officials in the case.
The case was transferred from the district police to the Crime Branch, which has sought the assistance of the embassy and the NGOs in its search for clues to the whereabouts of the missing women, a senior police officer said.
"Since they are all women, we need permission from their guardians to publish their photographs in newspapers," the officer said.
"We have sought the assistance of the NGOs and the embassy to seek help in tracing their families and taking their consent for publishing public notices," he added.
According to the officer who is privy to the probe, the eight women and the minor were rescued last year in November, along with four other women, by the Crime Branch from a brothel on GB Road.
After being rescued, they underwent counselling but had expressed a desire to stay on GB Road since they were earning a living and were also able to send money back to their families in Nepal, he said.
However, the Child Welfare Committee had sent them to a shelter home in Dwarka, from where four of the rescued women had fled earlier this year, sources said.
The remaining women and the minor were then shifted to the shelter home in Shahdara, they added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Eight women and a minor were reported missing from the shelter home in Shahdara in the first week of December. The Delhi Commission For Women had alleged foul play in the incident and the Delhi government suspended two senior officials in the case.
The case was transferred from the district police to the Crime Branch, which has sought the assistance of the embassy and the NGOs in its search for clues to the whereabouts of the missing women, a senior police officer said.
"Since they are all women, we need permission from their guardians to publish their photographs in newspapers," the officer said.
"We have sought the assistance of the NGOs and the embassy to seek help in tracing their families and taking their consent for publishing public notices," he added.
According to the officer who is privy to the probe, the eight women and the minor were rescued last year in November, along with four other women, by the Crime Branch from a brothel on GB Road.
After being rescued, they underwent counselling but had expressed a desire to stay on GB Road since they were earning a living and were also able to send money back to their families in Nepal, he said.
However, the Child Welfare Committee had sent them to a shelter home in Dwarka, from where four of the rescued women had fled earlier this year, sources said.
The remaining women and the minor were then shifted to the shelter home in Shahdara, they added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results