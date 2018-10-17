English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cops Want Non-bailable Warrant Against Former BSP Leader's Son for Brandishing Gun at Delhi Hotel
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had also sent a show-cause notice to the The Hyatt Regency for alleged negligence in the matter.
Seen here is Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, brandishing a gun in the foyer of a five-star Delhi hotel. (Image: twitter)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Wednesday sought a non-bailable warrant against the son of a former BSP MP for allegedly brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, a video of which went viral on the social media, police said.
The accused, Ashish Pandey, hails from Lucknow and is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.
