Cops Want Non-bailable Warrant Against Former BSP Leader's Son for Brandishing Gun at Delhi Hotel

The Delhi Police Wednesday sought a non-bailable warrant against the son of a former BSP MP for allegedly brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, a video of which went viral on the social media, police said.On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had also sent a show-cause notice to the The Hyatt Regency for alleged negligence in the matter.The accused, Ashish Pandey, hails from Lucknow and is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.