Delhi Police Seize 150 kgs of Heroin Worth Rs 600 Crore After Busting International Drug Syndicate, Five Arrested

New Delhi: In one of the biggest ever narcotics hauls in Delhi, the special cell of Delhi Police on Friday as it recovered 150 kgs of Afghan heroin worth Rs 600 crores in the international market. Five people, including two Afghan chemical experts, have been arrested and luxurious vehicles have been recovered from their possession.

The accused were trying to set up a full-fledged reconstitutional factory in Delhi, Manishi Chandra, DCP Special Cell, said.

The modus operandi, according to police, involved soaking of jute bags, meant for carrying cumin and other household spices from Afghanistan to India, in a heroin-laden solution.

"Every empty jute bag actually concealed a dried solution of Heroin powder in its fibers. Once the spices are removed, the jute bags would yield one kilogram of heroin. These jute bags are processed and made into high quality Afghan heroin," Chandra said.

Otherwise the fine quality heroin could be detected easily as it has a high detection rate.

The expose has revealed the sinister side of the spice and condiment trade between India and Afghanistan as it is used as a cover by international drug syndicates. The employment of chemical experts from Afghanistan’s Jalalabad to oversee the reconstitution and processing of heroin in India indicates the scale and sophistication of the operation, the officer said.

"The Afghanistan-Pakistan drug cartels have recently adopted this novel method whereby the crude heroin is dissolved in a preservative solution and ordinary jute bags meant for carrying various kinds of spices and condiments, are soaked and dried in this heroin solution," Chandra said.

A network of operatives ensures that all marked jute bags, after emptying their cargo, are sent to the chosen site where the heroin dried in the absorbent jute is carefully extracted, reconstituted and processed. It is then packed into a kilogram parcels for further transportation towards high-demand markets like Punjab and also for onward trans-national movement through southern states from where they reach Sri Lanka and eventually other countries.

An information was received about a convoy type movement of several luxury cars, on regular intervals, in some areas of Southeast Delhi which, as per source information, was uncharacteristic of local demography and socio-economic profiles. It was also learnt that these convoys often carried persons of foreign origin, especially Afghans and Africans, apart from Indians.

After developing the information, it was found that this group was in the final stages of assembling some kind of industrial set-up in a very densely populated and urban suburb of Southeast district.

"Further surveillance revealed that the syndicate was using a fleet of luxury sedans which moved in convoys. The convoy would exit Delhi in late night-early morning hours and would not stop before it reached interior Punjab and other neighboring States," explained Chandra.

A trap was laid on July 17 after getting specific input about the smuggling of a large quantity of contraband was expected to take place and the convoy would assemble at a location in Lajpat Nagar.

In the late night hours, two persons, identified as Dheeraj and Raees traveling in two separate cars, were apprehended. On searching the vehicles, a total of 60 kg of fine quality contraband, suspected to be heroin was found concealed inside a cavity created between the backseat and leg space in the two cars. After further probe, the police arrested two Afghan nationals, identified as Shinwari Rehmat Gul and Akhtar Mohammad Shinwari, from Zakir Nagar. The two are chemical and mechanical experts.

During interrogation, Dheeraj and Raees revealed a location where they were trying to set up a unit. Subsequently, a raid was conducted in Zakir Nagar area of Southeast Delhi, from where an industrial set up in the making was busted.

The two Afghan Nationals were working for the drug syndicate to give the initial impetus and to iron out the teething issues which come with the establishment of a clandestine narcotic processing unit.

Police recovered a total of another 60 Kilograms of processed Afghan Heroin.

"By a firsthand observation of the processing set-up found at the site and the quantity of the recovered Heroin, it seems this consignment may have actually been processed somewhere else and was kept there using the venue as a safehouse," observed the raiding team.

Fifth accused, Vakeel Ahmad, was caught red handed while he finished loading his car with contraband.

According to senior officials of the Special Cell, the entire premises have been sealed and arrangements are being made for its detailed inspection with the assistance of forensic experts from forensic laboratory.

Apart from the heroin, the police have also recovered two semi-automatic pistols and twenty live cartridges, which were being used by the cartel as a security cover when important movements were made and when new clients were introduced for expanding the illicit business. Four luxury cars – Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Toyota Altis , Toyota Coralla have also been seized.

The operation is underway and more arrests is likely to happen soon. According to police, the Indian masterminds of the syndicate have been identified and efforts are on to apprehend them. “The descriptive roles of foreign based operatives are being

prepared for sharing with concerned agencies,” said Chandra.

During the investigation, it appeared that the busted unit was recently assembled at Zakir Nagar, Delhi to take advantage of dense population which provides for cheap rentals, indifferent owner checks and a cover of anonymity for persons of various nationalities.

More arrests and further recoveries are likely in the matter.