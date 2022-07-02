Delhi Police Slap More Charges Against Alt News' Zubair, Destruction of Evidence, Criminal Conspiracy Added to FIR

Delhi Police on Saturday produced Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair before a court here in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity and sought his 14-day judicial custody. Zubair was produced before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation.

The police have also accused Zubair of conspiracy and evidence destruction in the case, and relevant sections of the FIR have been added to reflect this. The new charges are under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and sec. 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Meanwhile, Atul Shrivastava has been named Special Public Prosecutor for Delhi Police, while advocate Vrinda Grover will be representing Zubair. In court, the police also stated that Zubair received donations from foreign countries.

The police told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria that he was not required anymore for custodial interrogation. After the police application, Zubair moved a bail plea before the court.

Police also said it has found that most of the Twitter handles that tweeted in support of fact-checker Mohammad Zubair were from Middle Eastern countries and Pakistan, according to a report by IANS.

“We found it during social media analysis that most of the Twitter accounts supporting Zubair after his arrest were from countries like the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Pakistan,” a senior Delhi Police official told IANS.

The 33-year-old fact-checker is currently under police custody and is being interrogated over one of his objectionable tweets which he posted in 2018.

After Zubair’s said tweet, his followers on social media amplified and created a series of debates and hate mongering in the thread.

Even after his arrest in the said case on Monday, hashtags like #IsupportZubair trended on Twitter for a long time and the fact-checker’s arrest became a hotbed of primetime debates.

