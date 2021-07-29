Delhi Police Solve 5-Year-Old Revenge Murder Case, 4 Arrested for Stabbing Youth

Delhi Police Crime Branch has finally solved a five-year-old murder case that took place on December 28, 2016. Four accused have been arrested.

Policemen at the Patel Nagar police station received information at around 8 pm on December 28, 2016 that an injured man with knife wounds on his body was lying behind Rock Garden Gate No 1. The police soon reached the spot and got the man admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day on December 29. The man was later identified as Usman Khan, a resident of the Ranjit Nagar area. The CCTV cameras installed in the area were checked for clues, but nothing was found.

During the investigation, however, the police came to know that the deceased and a few of his friends had a dispute with another man named Rohit, who had alleged that Usman and his friends had molested his girlfriend. Later in the day, Rohit called Usman to the spot and stabbed him, and fled from the spot with his accomplices.

On July 27, the investigating team got information about Rohit and arrested him along with three of his accomplices. According to Rajesh Deo, Delhi Police DCP, Rohit disclosed during interrogation that on December 28, 2016, when he and his girlfriend were in the Rock Garden, they were attacked by three men who molested his girlfriend. Although he fled the spot with his girlfriend, he later came back with a group of three friends and stabbed Usman to take revenge.

