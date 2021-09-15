Delhi Police Special Branch Nabs Six Terrorists From Three States

The special branch of Delhi Police has arrested six militants from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, reported the All India Radio.

On Tuesday evening, Special Commissioner of Police Neeraj Thakur said that two of the six arrested had undergone training in Pakistan, along with 14-15 more Bengali-speaking Indian nationals. Two of the six men have been arrested in Delhi, two in Uttar Pradesh and four in Rajasthan, following a tip-off from sources. Reports suggest that they were planning to carry out deadly explosions during the upcoming Navratri season.

Thakur said, “The police launched large-scale operations in Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after intelligence reports about various terrorist modules. A total of six militants from three states were nabbed and several explosives and firearms were recovered from them." The interrogation of the arrested men has revealed several sensational bits of information.

Officials of the Special Branch said, “They have been nabbed with the help of Uttar Pradesh ATS in a special operation in the last few days after receiving a tip-off from undercover sources."

“During interrogation, the police found out that two of these men had gone to Muscat, from where they went to Pakistan in a boat. It was in Pakistan that they learned to operate firearms," he added.

The police further claimed that the arrested men had formed two teams, who had plotted sabotage in India with funding from Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees Ibrahim. A huge range of weapons and explosives were recovered from them.

