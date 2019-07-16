Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs Absconding Jaish-e-Mohammad Militant in Srinagar
Ahmad was an absconding convict of an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case and the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on him.
Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Basir Ahmad
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell said on Tuesday that a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant has been arrested from Srinagar. Identified as Basir Ahmad, he was a resident of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.
Ahmad was an absconding convict in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case and the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on him.
"He was initially arrested along with Abdul Gafoor, a hardcore JeM cadre from Sialkot, Pakistan and others in 2007 after a fierce encounter in Delhi," explained a Special Cell officer.
He went into hiding after the trial court acquitted him in 2013. This decision was later reversed by the Delhi High Court resulting in conviction in 2014.
The Special Cell has been after him since and multiple raids were conducted to arrest him but to no avail.
He has now been nabbed in Srinagar and sleuths of Special Cell are bringing him to Delhi. He will face a trail by the Delhi High Court.
Officials close to the investigation said his activities in the last four years are also being probed.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Doesn't Want to Talk About Kangana Ranaut, Says It's to Avoid 'Social Exhibition'
- Priyanka Chopra Takes Over the Mic From Nick Jonas to Sing 'Sucker' In Karaoke Session
- Did It Because I was in Love, Says Anushka Sharma on Why She Married Virat Kohli at 29
- Rohit and Bumrah Included as ICC Announce Team of the World Cup
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: TCL's 2019 Edition of 4K TVs Starting Rs 25,999 With Amazon Alexa Built-in