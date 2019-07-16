Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs Absconding Jaish-e-Mohammad Militant in Srinagar

Ahmad was an absconding convict of an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case and the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on him.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs Absconding Jaish-e-Mohammad Militant in Srinagar
Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Basir Ahmad
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell said on Tuesday that a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant has been arrested from Srinagar. Identified as Basir Ahmad, he was a resident of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ahmad was an absconding convict in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case and the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on him.

"He was initially arrested along with Abdul Gafoor, a hardcore JeM cadre from Sialkot, Pakistan and others in 2007 after a fierce encounter in Delhi," explained a Special Cell officer.

He went into hiding after the trial court acquitted him in 2013. This decision was later reversed by the Delhi High Court resulting in conviction in 2014.

The Special Cell has been after him since and multiple raids were conducted to arrest him but to no avail.

He has now been nabbed in Srinagar and sleuths of Special Cell are bringing him to Delhi. He will face a trail by the Delhi High Court.

Officials close to the investigation said his activities in the last four years are also being probed.

