Delhi Police Sub-inspector Arrested for Driving Under Influence, Running Over Elderly Woman

(Image for representation only)

According to the police, the cop was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, which was captured on a CCTV camera in the area.

  IANS New Delhi
  Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
A Delhi Police sub-inspector posted with the PCR unit hit a 60-year-old woman with his car and dragged her to some distance in Chilla village of East Delhi on Friday evening.

The woman is under treatment at a hospital. The accused, identified as Yogendra, 56, has been arrested.

According to the police, the cop was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, which was captured on a CCTV camera in the area.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the woman falling off the bonnet of the car after being knocked down. A man can be seen signalling the driver to stop while the passers-by helped the woman.

The driver tried to run over another person when they stopped him.

