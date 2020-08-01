INDIA

Delhi Police Suspends 36 Personnel for Failing to Report on Time

Image for representation.

The personnel, were posted in northwest district of Delhi Police, have been suspended till further orders, a senior police officer said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Saturday suspended 36 of its own personnel for failing to join duty on time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, officials said.

The personnel were posted in northwest district of Delhi Police.

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the police officers had to report by 5 am, but they did not report till 6.30 am, following which they have been suspended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

The personnel have been suspended till further orders, a senior police officer said.

