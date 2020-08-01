Delhi Police Suspends 36 Personnel for Failing to Report on Time
Image for representation.
The personnel, were posted in northwest district of Delhi Police, have been suspended till further orders, a senior police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Saturday suspended 36 of its own personnel for failing to join duty on time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, officials said.
The personnel were posted in northwest district of Delhi Police.
"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the police officers had to report by 5 am, but they did not report till 6.30 am, following which they have been suspended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.
The personnel have been suspended till further orders, a senior police officer said.
