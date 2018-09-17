GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Police Suspend Cop Whose Son Mercilessly Beat Up Woman and Filmed Video

Accused Rohit Tomar’s father, a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector has been placed under suspension for his alleged role in threatening the woman.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 11:32 PM IST
Video grab shows Tomar severely beating up a woman in Delhi. (News18)
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday suspended an ASI whose son Rohit Tomar was arrested on charges of rape and criminal intimidation after a video of him mercilessly beating a woman went viral.

Ashok Kumar Tomar, who was posted in the central district as an assistant sub-inspector, was suspended for his alleged role in threatening the woman.

Twenty one-year-old Rohit Tomar was arrested on Friday after Home Minister Rajnath Singh took note of the viral video and asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to take action.

Two separate cases were registered against the accused - one of criminal intimidation and molestation and the other of rape - based on the version of two women, police said.

Rohit Tomar, Ali Hasan, the owner of the call center where the incident happened and Rajesh, a peon who worked there and shot the video, have been taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the case filed at the Uttam Nagar police station.

The woman, seen in the video which was circulated widely on social media, told the police that Rohit Tomar called her to his friend's office in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and sexually assaulted her, said Dwarka DCP Anto Alphonse.

In the video clip, the accused is seen dragging the woman around by her hair, throwing her to the ground, kicking her, slapping her and using his knees and elbows to hit her. The incident took place on September 2.

The second case was registered on Thursday at the Tilak Nagar police station in west Delhi following a complaint by the accused's woman friend, who alleged Tomar showed her the video in which he was thrashing the woman, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The accused was employed with a call centre till last month and is currently unemployed. He is a second year student of Delhi University where he is pursuing BA (programme) through correspondence.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
