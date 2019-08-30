Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Police Team in Civvies Rescued by Cops After Mob Mistakes them for 'Child Lifters' in UP Village

The villagers mistook the Delhi Police personnel as "child lifters" and surrounded their vehicles, the police said.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
Delhi Police Team in Civvies Rescued by Cops After Mob Mistakes them for 'Child Lifters' in UP Village
Representative image.
Bareilly: Mistaken for "child lifters", a visiting Delhi Police team in plain clothes escaped mob fury here after the local police came to their rescue, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the team from Delhi's Welcome police station reached Bhura village in Bhojipura area here in connection with a dowry case probe, they said.

"The Delhi Police team was in plain clothes due to which some confusion might have arisen," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Bareilly Range, Rajesh Pandey, said.

The villagers mistook the Delhi Police personnel as "child lifters" and surrounded their vehicles, the police said.

After receiving information about the situation, local police reached the spot in time. The local police checked the identity cards of the visiting team and diffused the situation, they said.

