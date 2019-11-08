Delhi Police to Beef Up Security Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict
The deputy commissioners of police of all districts, along with the station house officers, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Delhi Police has asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for deployment of additional force, officials said.
The police is planning elaborate security arrangements and all precautionary measures will be taken, they said.
The deputy commissioners of police of all districts, along with the station house officers, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.
According to an advisory released by the police, sufficient forces are being mobilised and the department will also requisition extra Central Armed Police Forces companies from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Necessary arrangements will be made to ensure safety and security of religious places, the advisory said. Social media platforms will also be monitored, the police said.
It advised users to post with discretion and restrain from spreading any unverified content.
Delhi Police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Poses with Her 'Tony Stark', Bhumi Pednekar Goes 'OMG Same'
- Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet
- WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
- Hyderabad FC Bus Driver Beaten By Police: Adil Khan Recalls Tough Night, Asks PM Modi for Action
- Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?