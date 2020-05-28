INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Police to File 12 New Chargesheets Against 536 Tablighi Jamaat Members from 3 Countries

For representation: Men, who according to health and police officials had visited three Muslim missionary gatherings including in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, wearing protective masks sit in an ambulance that will take them to a quarantine facility amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

For representation: Men, who according to health and police officials had visited three Muslim missionary gatherings including in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, wearing protective masks sit in an ambulance that will take them to a quarantine facility amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The Tablighi Jamaat, a religious organisation in Nizamuddin in South Delhi, had allegedly organised a congregation in March in violation of mass gatherings.

Nitisha Kashyap
  • CNN-News18 New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
Share this:

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police will file 12 new chargesheets against 536 Tablighi Jamaat members from three different countries, officials said on Thursday.

This is third day that police has filed chargesheets in the case. On Wednesday, 15 chargesheets against 294 foreign attendees were filed, while Tuesday witnessed 20 chargesheets against 83 foreign attendees.

The Tablighi Jamaat, a religious organisation in Nizamuddin in South Delhi, had allegedly organised a congregation in March in violation of mass gatherings.

The Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin Markaz centre had become a coroavirus hotspot in the national capital.

Adding today's numbers, the police will have filed a total 47 chargesheets against 910 foreigners from 32 countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, among others.

Police said they are booked for violating visa regulations and not adhering to the government advisory issued to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, earlier in March. The Central Government has cancelled their visa and blacklisted the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members.

Delhi police say the members have also violated the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the CrPC, says Delhi Police.

Police also charged them for acting negligently in a way that was likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, under section 269 Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well.

Along with the aforementioned violations, police said the foreign nationals also disobeyed the quarantine rules, due to which IPC Section 271 was also invoked.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading