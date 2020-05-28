Delhi Police to File 12 New Chargesheets Against 536 Tablighi Jamaat Members from 3 Countries

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police will file 12 new chargesheets against 536 Tablighi Jamaat members from three different countries, officials said on Thursday.

This is third day that police has filed chargesheets in the case. On Wednesday, 15 chargesheets against 294 foreign attendees were filed, while Tuesday witnessed 20 chargesheets against 83 foreign attendees.

The Tablighi Jamaat, a religious organisation in Nizamuddin in South Delhi, had allegedly organised a congregation in March in violation of mass gatherings.

The Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin Markaz centre had become a coroavirus hotspot in the national capital.

Adding today's numbers, the police will have filed a total 47 chargesheets against 910 foreigners from 32 countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, among others.

Police said they are booked for violating visa regulations and not adhering to the government advisory issued to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, earlier in March. The Central Government has cancelled their visa and blacklisted the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members.

Delhi police say the members have also violated the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the CrPC, says Delhi Police.

Police also charged them for acting negligently in a way that was likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, under section 269 Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well.

Along with the aforementioned violations, police said the foreign nationals also disobeyed the quarantine rules, due to which IPC Section 271 was also invoked.