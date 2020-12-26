News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Delhi Police to Inform Personnel about Date, Time of Covid-19 Vaccine Via SMS

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The date, time and place of vaccination for each police personnel will be intimated to him/her on their mobile number, according to an official order issued by Special Commissioner of Police, Operations and Licensing, Dr Muktesh Chander to senior officers.

Delhi Police will inform its personnel through SMS about the date, time and place of vaccination as the force gears up for the COVID-19 inoculation drive, officials said Saturday. The date, time and place of vaccination for each police personnel will be intimated to him/her on their mobile number, according to an official order issued by Special Commissioner of Police, Operations and Licensing, Dr Muktesh Chander to senior officers.

"It is important that the mobile number of all police personnel is entered/updated in the PIS system on IntraDP system. All district/Unit heads should get this exercise completed by January 3, 2021, positively so that no one is left out from the vaccination programme," the order said. "A list of personnel whose mobile numbers are not available in PIS system will be intimated by DCP/IT through e-mail to all," it said.

When contacted, Additional PRO (Delhi Police) PRO said, "We are simply updating our record".


