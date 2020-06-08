Delhi Police to Probe Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for Violation of ICMR Guidelines on Covid-19

The Delhi Police will investigate into the complaint filed by the Deputy Health Secretary of Delhi against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for violating the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines on coronavirus testing.

"The police will probe into the matter and submit the report in the court," a highly placed Delhi Police source told IANS.

The Delhi Police remark follows the media reports that suggested the FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was filed due to some "clerical" error.

The Delhi Police registered a case against the hospital's Medical Superintendent on complaint from Amit Kumar Pamasi, Deputy Secretary Health and Famil Welfare of the Delhi government.

Pamasi in his complaint said the hospital was not using RT-PCR app while collecting Covid-19 samples, which was "mandatory".

The CDMO-cum-mission director (central) said Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was not using RT-PCR app even as of June 3. It was a clear violation of directions issued under the Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulations 2020, the FIR stated.

The FIR was registered against the hospital on June 6, the day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned private hospitals against denying treatment to Covid-19 patients. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was also issued a directive by the Delhi government on June 3 in this regard.

Warning of strict action, Kejriwal on Saturday said the Delhi government would deploy health officials at private hospitals to ensure availability of beds to each and every Covid-19 patient.