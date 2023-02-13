Delhi Police to Procure 500 Vehicles, High-tech Security Apparatus Ahead of G20 Events

In view of G20 events in the national capital, Delhi Police has decided to procure 500 new vehicles equipped with high-tech security gadgets to provide foolproof protection to foreign dignitaries attending the programme, officials said on Monday.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The bloc comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 last year.

Over 200 meetings at 55 locations across the country will be held during this period, culminating with a summit in September in Delhi.

According to the officials, the security wing of Delhi Police will be getting 200 Mahindra Bolero — seven-seater compact SUV — and 200 Maruti Ertiga which is also a seven seater-vehicle. These two brands of vehicles will be inducted by March in the lead up to the G20 summit.

“We are also procuring 100 Scorpio cars. Although we have sufficient number of vehicles for our routine security arrangements, but for the G-20 summit, we are procuring additional 500 new vehicles which will be used by the security wing of our force as the security of foreign dignitaries visiting the national capital from across the world is our responsibility," a senior police officer said.

Apart from vehicles, the police department has also placed orders for various security-related equipment, including bullet resistant explosive detectors, night vision, vehicle surveillance system, baggage scanners, among other items.

“All these security apparatus are being procured to ensure that we are fully prepared to tackle any situation and ensure that the law and order is maintained in the national capital," the officer added.

Read all the Latest India News here