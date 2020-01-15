Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Police to Question 2 More Suspects in Connection With JNU Violence Case

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Vhaskar Vijay Mech, Chunchun Kumar (a JNU alumni) and Pankaj Mishra have been named as suspects in the violence.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
Delhi Police to Question 2 More Suspects in Connection With JNU Violence Case
JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and others at a protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Wednesday will question two more suspects in connection with the January 5 violence on JNU campus in which at least 35 people were injured, police said.

Chunchun Kumar and Dolan Samanta have been called for questioning on Wednesday, they said.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory will visit the campus to retrieve data from the server room, a senior police official said.

He said efforts are being made to trace Akshat Awasthi, Rohit Shah and Komal Sharma, who are absconding.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Vhaskar Vijay Mech, Chunchun Kumar (a JNU alumni) and Pankaj Mishra have been named as suspects in the violence.

So far, the police has questioned Talukdar, Ranjan, Ghosh, Mishra and Mech in connection with the attack.

Awasthi and Shah, both first-year students of JNU, had featured in a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel.

The police had identified Sharma, a student of Daulat Ram College, as the masked woman who was seen in the videos of violence shared on social media. She was wearing a check shirt, a light blue scarf and was carrying a stick.

Her phone was switched off since Saturday night. When police had contacted Awasthi and Shah, they said they will join the probe but their phones were also switched off.

Thirty-five people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when the masked mob entered the campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

