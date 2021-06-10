Delhi Police Trace Missing Rapper Aditya Tiwari In MP's Jabalpur

Delhi police has found 23-year-old rapper Aditya Tiwari, who had gone missing for over a week after posting a suicide note on social media on June 1.

The police traced the Delhi based rapper in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday. He was at his friend’s home in Jabalpur. Now, a team of Delhi Police is bringing him back to the national capital. The Police will question him for this step. His mother Deepa Tiwari had filed a missing complaint at Mehrauli police station on Friday.

Aditya Tiwari is popularly known as MC Kode in the capital’s underground hip-hop circuit. He is one of the founders of Spit Dope Inc, a collective that organises rap battles.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said that in her missing complaint Aditya’s mother said that his son was missing since last Wednesday. She had also mentioned that Aditya had posted a suicide note on Instagram after which his phone was switched-off. His mother waited for two days and then filed the missing complaint.

A week before he went missing, Aditya was brutally trolled on social media after an old rap battle video shot in Mumbai resurfaced online. He was trolled for making a video with lyrics disrespectful towards Hindu scriptures. In a 2016 video, he was seen making many controversial remarks about the Mahabharata. His family claimed that he received death threats after video went viral. Tiwari was 17 at that time.

Following his trolling, Aditya posted a story on Instagram. In the story, he said that the constant suffering have made him weak.

“Currently standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna… I do not blame anyone for anything but myself. A relief from my own existence is gonna serve as a punishment that the entire country wanted,” he added.

