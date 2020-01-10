Delhi Police 'Underplaying' January 5 Violence on JNU Campus is 'Deeply Disturbing': JNUTA

New Delhi: The JNU Teachers' Association on Friday accused the Delhi Police of "underplaying" the violence in JNU and termed its version as "disturbing".

"Such underplaying of the incidents, which shocked the nation and subjected several to extreme trauma, is deeply disturbing," the JNUTA said.

The Delhi Police on Friday said that nine suspects have been identified in connection with the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday evening. DCP Joy Tirkey said that JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh led the mob that attacked the Periyar hostel on the evening of January 5.

"Three cases have been registered till now and they are being investigated by us," said Tirkey. Delhi Police Public Relations Officer MS Randhawa said the investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with the violence is being carried out by the Crime Branch and nine people have been identified so far. "But it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated," he said.

Meanwhile, Ghosh proclaimed her innocence and said the police were filing a "selective FIR".

"We have not done anything wrong. We are not scared of the Delhi Police," Ghosh said at a press briefing minutes after the police levelled charges against her. "We will stand by the law and take our movement ahead peacefully and democratically."

Ghosh said she has faith in the law and order of this country and that a fair investigation will be carried out.

"I will get justice," she said. "But why is the Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault."

The student leader said she also has evidence of how she was attacked by a mob that took to campus on the evening of January 5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.