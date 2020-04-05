Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Police Urges Muslims to Stay at Home on Shab-e-Barat Amid Lockdown

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police shared a poster urging people to support them in the fight against Covid-19 by staying indoors.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Police Urges Muslims to Stay at Home on Shab-e-Barat Amid Lockdown
Image for representation. Reuters

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday urged Muslims to stay indoors on the upcoming Shab-e-Barat in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on April 8. Members of the Muslim community visit graveyards to remember their relatives who more.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police shared a poster urging people to support them in the fight against Covid-19 by staying indoors. In its appeal, the police said lockdown is in force even on the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat.

"Don't misuse it by coming out on motorcycles and creating chaos on the streets of Delhi, the poster read.

The police also asked for cooperation from religious leaders and RWAs in maintaining the lockdown.

"Unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated. Violators will face stern action. Observe the occasion solemnly," the poster added.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a country-wide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,219

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,577

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    274

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    928,930

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,254,352

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    257,244

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68,178

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres