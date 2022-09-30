CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Police Vehicle Hit by Truck on NH-8, No Casualty Reported

PTI

Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 14:57 IST

New Delhi, India

A case under section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the DCP said. (ANI File Photo)

A Delhi police vehicle got damaged after it was hit by a truck near Shiv Murti on NH-8, officials said on Friday. The vehicle belonged to a DCP rank officer who was sitting inside the car when the incident happened around 11 pm on Wednesday, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, adding the right side of the police vehicle got damaged. The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle bearing Haryana registration number was seized, he said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the DCP said.

