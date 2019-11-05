Delhi Police vs Lawyers LIVE: It's a Moment of 'Pariksha, Apeksha and Pratiksha', Says Delhi Top Cop as Jawans Shout 'Police Commissioner Kaisa Ho, Kiran Bedi Jaisa Ho'

Bar associations had condemned the incident and had called for a one-day strike across all district courts in Delhi on Monday. However, that strike was called off by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday the day after the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance and acted against the police. The BCI reminded its members of that today, asking them to maintain peace and resume court work.
“This is a peaceful protest. We want to meet the commissioner and apprise him of the situation ourselves,” a policeman told CNN-News18.
Former DGP, J&K expresses his dismay over the mistreatment of police officers, who, spend their lives trying to protect others.
Saddened to see such treatment meted out to Police officers who spend their entire lives protecting civil society and maintaining law & order @DelhiPolice https://t.co/RPyQplVcmO— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) November 5, 2019
A video doing the rounds shows a policeman riding a bike being confronted by a small group of protesting lawyers, one of whom hits him with his elbow and flings a helmet on him as he rides past.
#WATCH - Shocking visuals of a police officer being assaulted by protesting lawyers outside Saket District Court in New Delhi.— News18 (@CNNnews18) November 4, 2019
The protest was called by the lawyers to show their resentment over Tis Hazari Court incident on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/yHSZhfliXv
MHA sources have told News18 that home minister Amit Shah has expressed concern about the situation and is likely to appeal against the Delhi High Court order that ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident and directed that "no coercive action should be taken against any lawyer on the basis of the FIRs lodged at the behest of police officials".
IPS Officers Express Solidarity | Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers took to Twitter to express their dismay and anger following the incident. Sharing a video of the Tis Hazari incident where a policeman is seen being dragged and beaten by over 50 lawyers in the court premises, senior IPS officer Aslam Khan posted on Twitter, "Any opinion? This was starting point of tussle what I could guess. For how long police will be at receiving end just because they have no support and leadership."
'Police Commissioner Kaisa Ho, Kiran Bedi Jaisa Ho' | The chants demanding that a police commissioner should be like Kiran Bedi has its roots in 1988 when clashes had taken place between cops and lawyers and Bedi was the deputy commissioner of police for northern Delhi. It is alleged that two separate attacks on a group of lawyers who were on strike in early 1988, were in one instance engineered Bedi and in the other, ordered by her.
At the time, the lawyers were striking over the handcuffing of an advocate who had been brought to court on suspicion of theft from a college in north Delhi, where Bedi was the cop in-charge. On February 17, 1988, lawyers say that a violent mob of at least 3,000 people arrived at the Tis Hazari Court Complex, rioted, damaged vehicles and the offices of lawyers. The mob, lawyers alleged, had been engineered by Bedi in response to the lawyers’ strike. The police had denied the allegations.
- On Saturday, violence erupted at Tis Hazari courts in North Delhi between police and lawyers following a parking row in which 21 police personnel and eight lawyers were injured.
- As many as 14 motorcycles, one police car, were burnt and eight prison vans were damaged.
- In a special hearing on Sunday, the Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry by a retired High Court judge into the clash and directed that "no coercive action should be taken against any lawyer on the basis of the FIRs lodged at the behest of police officials".
Even after police commissioner came out, cops keep changing 'we want justice'... Top officers repeatedly had to beg for silence and orderOn Saturday, violence erupted at Tis Hazari courts in North Delhi between police and lawyers following a parking row in which 21 police personnel and eight lawyers were injured. As many as 14 motorcycles, one police car, were burnt and eight prison vans were damaged.
"People have expectations from us and we should behave in a disciplined manner like we always did. A judicial inquiry is looking into the matter," Patanaik says. "These are testing times for the Delhi police, but I am confident that we will handle the situation well," he adds, further urging them to return to their duties.
Police Commissioner Makes an Appeal | Addressing the the large number of cops, Patnaik appeals to the police cadre to maintain peace and order in the city. "We will work as the protectors of the law, while at the same time hope for justice to be meted out to us by the government." His words, however, are drowned in a deafening roar of chants of "Police Commssioner Kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi Jaisa Ho".
Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, a junior minister in Modi's cabinet extended his support to the protesting policemen, saying that being a cop is a "thankless job" that often goes underappreciated. "Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don’t do it for thanks. Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do, and damned even if they don’t. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policeman serves," he said. In a separate tweet, Rijiju urged everyone to not take law into their hands but "let law take it's own course!"
However, Rijiju later deleted his tweet.
'Where is Amit Shah?' A political slugfest erupted over the protests with Congress' Randeep Surjewala dubbing it as a "new low" in the country's history and questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's silence on the matter. "A new low in 72 years - Police on protest in ‘National Capital of Delhi’.Is this BJP’s ‘New India’? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India’s HM, Sh. Amit Shah?" he wrote on Twitter.
A new low in 72 years - Police on protest in ‘National Capital of Delhi’.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 5, 2019
Is this BJP’s ‘New India’?
Where will BJP take the country?
Where is India’s HM, Sh. Amit Shah?
मोदी है तो ही ये मुमकिन है!!! pic.twitter.com/6irmEZ7Zam
'Save Police' Banners Seen | Cops came out in large numbers demanding to meet the Police Commissioner and put forward their grievances as chants of "We Want Justice" reverberated across the premises. Several of them hoisted banners that read slogans like, “Save Police”, “We are Humans too”, among other messages.
“People don’t realise the kind of danger we are put through every day. If we can't save ourselves, then how will we fulfill our responsibility of protecting others? We are human beings too and we must be treated with respect,” a woman constable added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal assured the protesting policemen that their concerns would be addressed. "Your concerns and anger have been conveyed to senior officials and I want to assure you that your protest here will not go unsuccessful," Singhal said.
However, protesting cops have refused to go back to duty till Police Commissioner himself comes out and assures them complete safety amid deafening roars of "Police Commissioner baahar aao" chanted in unison.
Cops protesting outside the Police Headquarters in New Delhi
Cops gathered outside the police headquarters carried banners with slogans and messages against the attack
Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers took to Twitter to express their dismay and anger following the incident.
Sharing a video of the Tis Hazari incident where a policeman is seen being dragged and beaten by over 50 lawyers in the court premises, senior IPS officer Aslam Khan posted on Twitter, "Any opinion? This was starting point of tussle what I could guess. For how long police will be at receiving end just because they have no support and leadership."
Abhinav Kumar who is posted in Jammu & Kashmir, wrote on Twitter, "As a proud policeman serving in Kashmir, recent HC order in the clash of lawyers & police is demoralizing for police all over India. Lawless acts by lawyers are also clearly available in the public domain. Delhi HC, please take action on them too." He tagged Delhi Police and the IPS Association.
Another IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar concurred, "This video is very disturbing on all levels. The protests after this are bizaree. We, of course, must maintain impartiality and equanimity. But can we call a spade a spade please. Its high time."
Renuka Mishra, another senior IPS officer posted, "Precisely. Nobody can be above the law.
"It is sad that police officers doing their duty are being prejudged without an opportunity to defend themselves. Karo, tab bhi maro? We have seen CCTV footage too. What excuse do the lawyers have for breaking the law."
Advocates in the Delhi High Court and all district courts here on Monday abstained from judicial work protesting against the clash between lawyers and police in the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday.
The lawyers are not participating and appearing in proceedings and only proxy counsel are taking dates. Advocate Naginder Benipal, executive member of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, said lawyers have supported and cooperated with the call to abstain from work in the high court.
On Saturday, violence erupted at Tis Hazari courts in North Delhi between police and lawyers following a parking row in which 21 police personnel and eight lawyers were injured. As many as 14 motorcycles, one police car, were burnt and eight prison vans were damaged.
In a special hearing on Sunday, the Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry by a retired High Court judge into the clash and directed that "no coercive action should be taken against any lawyer on the basis of the FIRs lodged at the behest of police officials".
